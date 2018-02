INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire destroyed a home just a week after the owners had moved in.

It happened on East 53rd Street just before 10 a.m. Sunday.

Indianapolis Fire Department says it caused about $100,000 in damage.

The homeowners, a man and woman both 29 years old, escaped the blaze but were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

A poodle and a Shih Tzu died in the fire.

A firefighter was also treated at the hospital for getting overheated.