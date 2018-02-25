Man’s death marks 3rd shooting in 1 year at west side bar

Related Coverage 1 dead following overnight shooting at west side bar

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD said Friday night’s shooting death at the Run Inn Bar and Grill is the third shooting in the past year, and people in the community said the frequency has them concerned.

Run Inn Bar has been on the west side for a couple decades, according to Tony Ryan, who works next door at an indoor soccer facility. But the problems have escalated the last couple years.

It’s becoming all too familiar to see the crime tape up around the Run Inn Bar. A 31-year-old man was fatally shot in the parking lot on Friday night.

In July, a woman was shot in the hand. In March, there was an officer-involved shooting.

“They need to come up with some type of resolution,” said Marcela Flores, who lives nearby. “It’s very dangerous.”

Flores said there are lots of families and kids in the nearby neighborhoods.

“Walk to the stores, yes, they go to the pharmacy,” she said. “They go around. It’s restaurants. It’s a family restaurant next to it.”

Sharing a parking lot is Indy Indoor Soccer, where several dozen kids play soccer on the weekends.

Ryan said the problems escalate after everyone’s left except him. He cleans up the facility in the middle of the night.

“I had to change my time to come in because I didn’t want to get mixed up with those people,” said Ryan. “Instead of coming in at 1 or 2 in the morning, I have to come in at 4 or 5 in the morning.”

What can change? Neighbors hope the city and the bar will take steps to improve safety.

“You don’t know when you are in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Flores.

Tony Ryan said he asked the bar owner Friday night after the shooting about getting security there. The bar owner told him he wants that, but it’s too expensive.