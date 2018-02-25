Moms Demand Action meetings draw hundreds after Florida school shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group called “Moms Demand Action” is pushing for tougher gun laws and after the mass shooting at a Florida high school, their central Indiana chapters have seen rapid growth.

Sunday the group had two meetings, one in Indianapolis and another in Fishers.

“It feels like we have really hit a tipping point where people just can’t sit on the sidelines anymore, and they have to get up and join this movement,” said Beth Sprunger, chapter leader for Moms Demand Action.

The group was formed in 2012 after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary and now has chapters in all 50 states.

“I don’t think we should have to live in a world where our children are going to school in fear of gunmen coming in to their schools,” said Sprunger.

Organizers say meetings in central Indiana typically have about 10-30 people in attendance.

Both meetings on Sunday had well over 100.

Hundreds of people in Indianapolis and Hamilton County are attending @MomsDemand meetings today. Discussing tougher gun laws and how to contact lawmakers @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/vUjLw2TND6 — Megan Sanctorum (@MeganSanctorum) February 25, 2018

“My daughter is about ready to start high school. The high school shooting just happened. It just really brings it closer to home. I want to do what I can to help,” said Amanda Hopson.

Hopson brought her 14-year-old daughter Margaret with her. They are just two of many new members.

“This has really opened my eyes to what is going on in the world, and so obviously I’m a little bit scared knowing this could happen any day at my school, or to my friends in other schools,” said Margaret Hopson.

Organizers say they want people to leave the meetings feeling empowered.

“There is a lot that they can do both on the state and federal level. There is legislation being considered right now around guns and who can own them and who can take them different places, so they can get informed. They can contact their legislators, and they can make their voice be heard,” said Crystal Paschal with Moms Demand Action.

The group says they are also working with lawmakers to create change.

“We are pro-Second Amendment. We believe that people have the right to defend themselves, and we support that, but we also believe that there are reasonable restrictions that can support the Second Amendment but also keep us safe,” said Sprunger.

“This is a problem that needs to be solved. We can’t just keep overlooking it and just think, ‘Oh this will solve itself in a few years.’ No, this is is something that is happening now and we need to fix it,” said 14-year-old Margaret Hopson.

For more information on the group, visit their website.