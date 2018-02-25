Much needed dry days ahead

After an extremely soggy stretch over the past week, we finally get a few dry days to wring out as we kick off the new week.

Today:

Winds will be the primary story today – especially this morning. We’ve already observed wind gusts exceeding 60mph in spots overnight.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for northeastern portions of central Indiana until 10am.

The good news – while winds will be noticeable throughout the day, they should weaken as we continue through the late morning into the afternoon.

Meanwhile, expect decreasing clouds by mid morning, with near normal/just above normal temperatures this afternoon. Highs hit the middle and upper 40s, with some low 50s down south.

Tonight:

Winds will continue to diminish. Look for a mostly clear sky and cooler overnight temperatures. Lows fall to around 30°.

Monday:

Chilly start at the bus stop, but despite that, we’re setting up for a great start to the work/school week. Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Tuesday:

Even warmer temperatures on tap with another dry day in store. Highs hit the lower 60s.

8 Day Forecast:

After 3 rain free days in row, we’ll ramp up the pattern for the middle and end of the work week. Isolated showers possible on Wednesday, with more widespread rain expected late Wednesday night into Thursday. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out as well. Expect gusty winds to pick up Thursday as a quick shot of colder air brings in some light flurries or snow showers Friday morning, before drying out and warming up for next weekend.