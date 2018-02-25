Pacers’ Oladipo talks future with aspiring basketball stars

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pacers star Victor Oladipo gave some words of encouragement to aspiring stars on Saturday.

Oladipo met with youth basketball players and their families in Fishers.

Before he was in the hot seat, we talked to him about what he would say to the middle school version of himself.

“Life if going to be hard. I mean there’s going to be ups and downs. There’s going to be times when people don’t believe in you. There’s going to be times when people do. At the end of the day all that matters is that you believe in yourself and you can accomplish anything that you want to,” Oladipo said.

Oladipo and the Pacers will be heading out of town for a four game road trip.