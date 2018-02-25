Pet Pals TV: Service dogs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Patty Spitler shares a fascinating and unique story about our four-legged furry friend population.

This week, Patty dropped by to continue the conversation about service and emotional support dogs.

Organizations like ICAN trains dog to assist those who may have a learning or physical disability. ICAN trains each dog to be able to uniquely fit to their clients’ needs.

For more information, click here.

Don’t forget you can catch Pet Pals TV Sundays after Daybreak at 10 a.m.

Check out the interview above for more.