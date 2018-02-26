America Saves Week: Financial concerns of the future

Save, save and save some more!

America Saves Week was started in 2007 by the non-profit Consumer Federation of America to encourage consumers to adopt responsible saving strategies and to take a closer look at their finances. This year, as we recognize another Saving Week, a disturbing trend is occurring, revealing that the amount that Americans are saving is at a 5-year low.

Now, a new national survey conducted by PurePoint® Financial reveals a significant shift in how many Americans define the “American Dream,” as their financial foundations feel increasingly unstable. In fact, 71 percent of Americans feel the American Dream has changed, and the majority of Americans (64 percent) say they define financial success as not living paycheck-to-paycheck.

Financial Expert and TV analyst Winnie Sun shares study results and what this disturbing trend really means.

WINNIE SUN BACKGROUND: You may know Winnie Sun as a regular guest on CNBC and Fox Business, where she has been one of the top analysts working to help average Americans understand complex financial issues that affect their everyday lives. Sun also co-hosts a popular national business radio show called RENEGADE MILLIONAIRE with Winnie Sun.

