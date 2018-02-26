Anderson man searches for justice after suspicious death of 1-year-old son

Related Coverage Anderson officials investigating suspicious death of child

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police are looking into people of interest in the death investigation of a 1-year-old from Anderson.

The baby had what police are calling suspicious injuries and died Sunday at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in Indianapolis.

An autopsy was performed Monday on the 1-year-old, and police said they are awaiting the results.

The baby’s biological father told 24-Hour News 8 he believes what happened to his son was no accident and that someone caused the injuries.

“I just want justice for my boy,” said the father, Jackie Haines.

Haines received a phone call over the weekend that changed his life forever.

“It doesn’t seem real,” he said. “It seems like a bad dream.”

Haines was told to get to the hospital — something bad happened to his 1-year-old son Harlan. The baby boy with beautiful eyes had severe injuries and was hooked up to a ventilator.

“They said there were no brain activity,” he said.

Haines said he does not have custody of his son and admits he hasn’t seen his son in a few months.

“I know he was so scared. He couldn’t do anything. He couldn’t defend himself,” he asid. “I wasn’t there to protect him. What I need to do is I need to fight for my baby and fight for everybody out there that doesn’t have a voice.”

Haines said there’s been a lot of speculation as to what happened to his son and he knows police will find the truth.

“I don’t see how anybody could hurt just a little baby like that,” he said. “It wasn’t his fault he didn’t deserve that.”

The investigation began Friday morning when police said they received a report of a crash involving a baby near East Pine and Poplar streets in Anderson.

“We’re trying to work our way through the investigation to determine if that baby was indeed involved in that crash as reported to us or there’s not connection at all,” said Maj. Joel Sandefur of the Anderson Police Department.

Haines said the only thing he can do now for his son is to be his voice.

“We have to fight for justice for him,” he said. “We have to be sure we do everything possible, everything in our power to be sure whoever is responsible is brought to justice.”

Family and friends also started the tag #JusticeForHarlan on social media.

Police said Monday they have not made any arrests in the case, but again said they are looking into people of interest.