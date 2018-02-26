Another ‘pothole blitz’ set to get underway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis drivers might find some pothole relief after the Department of Public Works crews get on the road Monday.

DPW officials are calling for another “pothole blitz” set for this week. A total of about 7,500 potholes still need to be fixed but DPW is just trying to make it through the winter. A blitz Monday could help fix some of the worst areas.

On Friday Mayor Joe Hogsett introduced a proposal to the City-County Council that would send $14 million from the rainy day fund to help with road repairs. Beyond just filling pot holes, it would add road resurfacing projects and hiring of contractors to begin “strip patching” some of the worst parts of city roadways. That rainy day fund can’t help right now.

Starting Monday and continuing through Saturday, plan to see 20 pothole crews and four contractor pothole-patching crews to help fix the problem. Expect to see crews out in full force to knock out some of the worst areas.

If you see a pothole and need to report it you can do so by entering a service request into RequestIndy, on the DPW website. Also, service requests can be made through the RequestIndy mobile app for smartphones, or by calling the mayor’s action center (317-327-4622).