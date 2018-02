INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Season tickets for the Colts are set to go on sale Monday.

Fans will be able to purchase season tickets beginning at 10 a.m.

Those tickets will get you a reserved seat for all 10 home games – two preseason, eight regular season.

The Colts look will look to get back to their winning ways in 2018 after going 4-12 last season, failing to qualify for the playoffs.

The blue and white hold the third overall pick in April’s NFL Draft.