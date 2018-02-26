If you’ve flown anytime recently, you know the certain stresses of getting to the airport, showing your ID multiple times, going through security, taking your shoes off, getting to the gate, and finally boarding your plane. But imagine if once you got to your destination, your luggage didn’t arrive with you. Unfortunately it’s one of those things that does happen and it’s usually out of your control.

Today, Steph Weber, Trendy in Indy, shares FIVE carry on item must-haves to make traveling a breeze!

Her first tip: (as told by Steph) Make sure your carry on is the appropriate size. You don’t want anything too big that you might have to check. I like to bring my carry on roller bag or my Vera Bradley duffle that fits on top of my larger roller.

Aside from your ID and forms of payment, my five carry on must-haves are:

A change of clothes (and if you’re going to the beach, a swimsuit)

If something happens to your checked bag or even if you spill something, it’s a good idea to have a change of clothes, including underwear. If I’m headed to the beach, I always like to have my suit near by just in case I want to head right to the sunshine before checking into the hotel.

Essentials Kit- (toothbrush, toothpaste, face wipes, medications, contact solution, glasses, deodorant, hair spray, dry shampoo, disinfectant wipes)

It’s always a good idea to have a toothbrush and toothpaste near by especially for those longer flights. These essentials are basic items you use daily so carrying them with you just makes sense. Don’t forget to pack medications in here too.

Makeup

Think about the amount of money you spend on makeup and imagine having to replace all of that if your luggage was lost. It’s nice to freshen up after a long flight and packing this in your carry on makes that easy. You do have to be careful with liquid because there is a limit on that, but I’ve never had an issue carrying on my liquid foundation because it’s under the allotted amount.

Water and snacks

I don’t think I go anywhere without my water bottle or a granola bar in my purse. Most airlines are great about serving snacks and beverages during the flight and during delays, but it’s always a good idea to pack your own, especially if you have certain food allergies.

Book or iPad

I’m still one of those people who loves the feeling of holding an actual book, but having some form of entertainment is a good idea in case of delays or long flights. I almost always choose to read a book because flying is one of the few times I’m able to completely focus on the characters and the story.

Bonus tip: Pack all of your jewelry in your carry on. That way it’s with you and easily accessible.

Knowing how to pack a carry on is critical to making your trip a little less hectic.

To learn more, visit:



trendyinindy.com || @trendyinindy