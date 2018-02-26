Magic Threat Cabaret presents Keith Potts

The title of the show is…. “Here I Am.” The message? Some of Performer Keith Potts’ favorite songs from The Great American Songbook, Broadway, along with stories from his life, sine jokes and some surprises. “Once Upon A Time” is a song Keith wrote for an original musical he worked on. The song is about a high school boy who stutters but finds respite in storytelling and song. The story reflects what’s happening in his life as he discovers the realities about the people and the world around him.

To help us learn more is Keith Potts, Performer, Magic Thread Cabaret, Dustin Klein, Keyboardist, Magic Thread Cabaret, and Tom Alvarez, Magic Thread Cabaret.

Magic Thread Cabaret presents Keith Potts in “Here I Am”

Friday & Saturday, The Cat Theatre

Facebook: @MagicThreadCabaret

What is Magic Thread Cabaret?



Magic Thread Cabaret is a non-profit project of Klein & Alvarez Productions. We present. singers who, accompanied by one or more musicians. perform music from The Grateful American Songbook, Broadway and film, in an intimate setting.. Our 2018 season, consisting of four shows is presented at The Cat Theatre.

What and where is the venue?



The 112-seat Cat Theatre is located at 254 Veterans Way (formerly 1st Ave. SW), Carmel, Indiana 46032. near the Carmel Arts District

Dates and times of shows?



Friday March 2 & Saturday, March 3. 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. both nights.

Where can tickets by purchased?

www.thecatheatre.com