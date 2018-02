INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man has been taken into custody after the body of a 19-year-old man was found near the White River.

Hae Di turned himself in to officials Saturday in connection to the February 22 death of Dae Mehm.

Investigators said the two were engaged in a physical altercation that led to the death of Mehm.

Di faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, and battery.

If you have any information on this crime, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.