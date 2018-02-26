Meeting about proposed mosque in Carmel to be held at the Palladium

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A public meeting will be held Monday about a proposed mosque in Carmel. The Board of Zoning Appeals could vote on the plan at the meeting.

So many people are expected to attend the meeting that it is being held at the Palladium in Carmel at 6 p.m.

More than 300 people attended the Board of Zoning Appeals meeting about the proposed mosque last month.

The meeting was held at the Monon Community Center and could not accommodate everyone who wanted to attend. Those that could not speak at last month’s meeting will be given a chance to speak at Monday night’s.

The Al-Salam Foundation would like to build an Islamic Life Center near 141st and Shelbourne.

Some that live in the area have expressed concern about increased noise and traffic.