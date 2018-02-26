Anderson officials investigating suspicious death of 1-year-old girl

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson police are investigating after a 1-year-old baby girl died over the weekend.

Investigators said the baby was involved in a single vehicle crash in the 1900 block of Poplar Street early Friday. She was later transported to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health where she died from her injuries.

The child was later identified as Harlan Haines.

Officials have ruled the child’s injuries to be suspicious in nature.

The have yet to be any arrests connected to her death.

The case remains under investigation.