Photos: Kyle Mack Takes Silver in Big Air at South Korea 2018

Pyeongchang, Gangwon - FEBRUARY 24 : Kyle Mack of the United States in action during the Men's Big Air Final on day 15 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre. February 24, 2018 (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

US Kyle Mack smiles wrapped in the US flag after the final of the men's snowboard big air event at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 24, 2018 in Pyeongchang. / AFP PHOTO / Christof STACHE (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

Pyeongchang, Gangwon - FEBRUARY 24 : Kyle Mack of the United States is congratulated by teammate Red Gerard of the United States after winning the silver medal during the Men's Big Air Final on day 15 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre. February 24, 2018 (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

US Kyle Mack reacts after run 3 of the final of the men's snowboard big air event at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 24, 2018 in Pyeongchang. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 24: Kyle Mack of the United States competes during the Men's Big Air Final on day 15 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on February 24, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)