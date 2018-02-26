Student dies during fraternity boxing match

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A University of Tennessee student died Friday night while competing in a boxing tournament in Knoxville.

Knoxville police said 20-year-old Joseph “Tanner” Wray was participating in the Ace Miller Boxing Tournament, an annual event where the school’s fraternities box each other.

Police said Wray collapsed between the second and third rounds of the boxing match, as he was about to sit down on his stool inside the ring.

Medical personnel provided on-scene medical assistance to Wray. He was transported to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed on Wray to determine his cause of death.

His mother Amy Schisler describes him as a “goofball” who gave back to his community at every chance, even joining the Chi Phi fraternity so he could volunteer to help others.

“He was the best at everything that he did because he worked at it,” Schisler said. “He was just a blessing.”

Schisler said she was not surprised when she learned Wray would compete in Friday night’s Ace Miller Boxing Tournament, an annual event where UT fraternities box each other for charity.

She calls her son “the picture of health” and said he worked out six days a week.

“I texted him before the match earlier that evening and told him good luck and that I loved him and he said ‘love you too’,” Schisler recalled. “Then I got the call that he had been injured, or something had happened. Then I got the call from the investigator that he had passed, as I was traveling to Knoxville. He was gone as soon as he hit the mat. They never did revive him.”

"I know my baby is safe in the arms of Jesus," Schisler said. "God takes the good ones because He leaves the bad ones here to give them a chance to find Him. When He took my son, I know my son was ready. He was saved and I know he is in God's hands."

In the days following his death, a GoFundMe page created by Wray’s Chi Phi fraternity brothers raised nearly $14,000.

“It’s just overwhelming,” Schisler said of the community support. “I’m so thankful and I am so blessed that all these people are praying for me and my family. Tanner would absolutely be amazed. He would be just smiling. He would wink at me, and I can see saying ‘I’m famous now.’”