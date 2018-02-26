Teens identified after fatal west side crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified two teens who died in a car crash on Sunday.

The teens have been identified as 17-year-old Alexandra Koffi and 13-year-old Aaron Koffi.

Crews from the Wayne Township Fire Department were called to the 8300 block of West Washington Street — that’s north of Indianapolis International Airport — just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

A third person suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The two teens were siblings and students at M.S.D. of Wayne Township.

Counselors are available at the school today to help grieving students.

Superintendent Jeff Butts released the following statement via Twitter on behalf of Wayne Township Schools:

A statement from @WayneTwpSchools – Part 1: It was with heavy hearts that the M.S.D. of Wayne Township learned of the passing of two of our students today as a result of an automobile accident. Both students were very active in their schools and respected by their peers. — Dr. Jeff Butts (@WayneTwpSuper) February 26, 2018

Part 2 of @WayneTwpSchools statement: They exemplified the Wayne Westside Values and modeled the Wayne Habits of Success. We thank the Wayne Township Fire Department, Capt. Mike Pruitt, the WTFD Chaplains, and all the first responders on site for working with us… — Dr. Jeff Butts (@WayneTwpSuper) February 26, 2018

Part 3 of @WayneTwpSchools statement: …to provide support to this grieving family. Counselors will be at their schools tomorrow to provide additional support for students and staff in need. The #WeAreWayne community is devastated by today's loss" — Dr. Jeff Butts (@WayneTwpSuper) February 26, 2018