Teens identified after fatal west side crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified two teens who died in a car crash on Sunday.
The teens have been identified as 17-year-old Alexandra Koffi and 13-year-old Aaron Koffi.
Crews from the Wayne Township Fire Department were called to the 8300 block of West Washington Street — that’s north of Indianapolis International Airport — just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.
A third person suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
The two teens were siblings and students at M.S.D. of Wayne Township.
Counselors are available at the school today to help grieving students.
Superintendent Jeff Butts released the following statement via Twitter on behalf of Wayne Township Schools: