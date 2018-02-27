2 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash in Delaware County

GASTON, Ind. (WISH) — Two people are dead, a third has life-threatening injuries and two others also were hurt in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon on a rural Delaware County road, authorities said.

The crash of two passenger cars occurred about 3:30 p.m. on County Road 950N and Wheeling Avenue, about 5 miles north of Muncie, said Deputy Joe Krupa, public information officer for the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

An initial investigation found the southbound vehicle likely crossed the centerline on a curve on Wheeling Avenue and struck a northbound vehicle, he said.

The southbound vehicle had four people inside, and it appears the driver lost control of the vehicle on the curve due to speeding. Drugs and alcohol also are believed to be factors in the crash, Krupa said. The two people who died, the person with life-threatening injuries at an Indianapolis hospital and another person were in the southbound vehicle.

The northbound vehicle’s driver, the only one in the car, also was injured, he said.

No names of those in the vehicles as well as other details were immediately available as investigators continued to examine the crash scene.