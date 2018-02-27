3 students arrested after social media threat against Southport HS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three students have been banned from school and arrested after making social media threats against Southport High School, parents were told Tuesday in a note from the superintendent.

The threats occurred Monday evening, said the note from Perry Township Schools Superintendent Patrick Mapes. Greenwood Police Department alerted the district to the threat. The school police and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigated, found the students responsible and told them and their parents that the students were not to return to school pending the outcome of the investigation.

On Tuesday, Perry Township Schools police arrested the students at their homes based on the investigation, the superintendent said.

The district’s media relations contact Keesha Hughes said the students, who are 16 or 17 years old, face preliminary charges of felony intimidation and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Mapes concluded his note to parents, “Student safety is our highest priority. We want to emphasize that local, state, and federal law enforcement take all threats seriously and investigate each incident. Any student who makes a threat will face consequences including expulsion and/or criminal charges.”