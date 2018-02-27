Actress Stacey Dash files for California congressional race

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2014 file photo, Stacey Dash attends the "American Sniper" premiere in New York. Dash wrote on her website that BET lies to its viewers and promotes segregation. The dispute stemmed from Dash's "Fox & Friends" interview on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016, when she was asked about the lack of black nominees for Academy Awards.The former "Clueless" star said that people need to make up their minds between segregation and integration, "and if we don't want segregation, then we need to get rid of channels like BET and the BET Awards and the (NAACP) Image Awards, where you're only rewarded if you're black." (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stacey Dash, the actress turned conservative political commentator, has filed paperwork to run for a congressional seat in Southern California.

Documents submitted Monday to the Federal Election Commission show the “Clueless” star intends to run as a Republican in California’s 44th District, a seat held by Democrat Nanette Barragan.

Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by a wide margin in the Los Angeles-area district that contains the areas of Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach.

A representative for the 51-year-old Dash didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Dash hinted on social media this month that she was considering a run, even posting a “Dash to DC” logo.

Dash co-starred in the 1995 coming-of-age comedy film “Clueless.” She worked as an on-air contributor at Fox News until 2016.