Central Michigan runs past Ball State 75-51

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Kevin McKay scored 23 points, Cecil Williams 18 and David DiLeo poured in all 12 of his points on 3-pointers and Central Michigan parlayed long-range shooting and turnovers after halftime into a romp over Ball State, 75-51, Tuesday night.

The loss, ended a four-game win streak and kept Ball State (19-11, 10-7) one win away from nailing down top four finish in the Mid-American Conference — and the first-round tournament bye that comes with it — as well as a second-straight 20-win season.

After Tuesday’s games, Ball State is tied with Eastern Michigan for third in the overall MAC standings and end the season at Northern Illinois.

The Chippewas (17-13, 6-11) trailed 33-30 at the break but opened the second half on a 12-5 run. Ball State committed 13 turnovers by the midpoint of the second half and was 5 of 17 shooting with seven minutes left to play.

Tahjai Teague led the Cardinals with 10 points. Ball State had five assists to 17 for Central Michigan.