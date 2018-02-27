Colts’ Reich completes coaching staff by adding 11 hires

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich has filled out his coaching staff with 11 additions.

The most familiar names on the list are running backs coach Tom Rathman and secondary coach Alan Williams, who returns to Indy after spending four years with the Detroit Lions.

Offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo and defensive line coach Mike Phair already had deals with Indy before Reich took the job.

Marcus Brady takes over as assistant quarterbacks coach, Bobby Johnson as assistant offensive line coach, Tom Manning as tight ends coach, Kevin Patullo as wide receivers coach and Gunnard Twyner as offensive quality control coach.

Dave Borgonzi will coach linebackers, Jonathan Gannon will be defensive backs-cornerbacks coach and David Overstreet II will be defensive quality control coach.

Frank Ross was hired as an assistant special teams coach.