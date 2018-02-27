Confiscated illegal guns go through series of tests

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Federal investigators unsealed a warrant Tuesday morning.

The details were clear. Detectives took down an alleged drug and gun ring. In all, 14 people were facing federal charges.

In the bust, investigators took drugs, cellphones and $20,000 in cash.

The raid also included an AK-47 and nine other guns.

24-Hour News 8 discovered the guns will be tested to determine if the firearms were used in previous crimes. If connected, the guns will be held as further investigation runs its course.

Some of the firearms will have no investigative value and will be ultimately sent to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to be destroyed.

During the year of 2017, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department took 3,000 guns off the street. Those firearms will meet a number of classifications including lost or stolen.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler made it clear he is focused on taking illegal guns off the street and prosecuting criminals that use the guns for criminal gain.

So far the investigation resulted in the arrests of several residents including: Devon Price, 31; William Bobo, 25: Michael Graham, 23; Alan Wann, 20; Dujuan Terry, 21; Ricky Wilburn, 24; Henry Phillips, 25; Mose Bell, 42; William Elliott, 24; Corey Gibson, 39; Tracy Hollowell, 23: Derrick Motley, 27; Jonathan Talley, 25; and Larry Wood, 43.