Dean’s iconic ‘Rebel Without a Cause’ jacket up for auction

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — James Dean’s cherry-red jacket from the 1955 film “Rebel Without a Cause” is going up for auction in Florida. It’s a rare opportunity for fans to pick up an item linked to the actor who died at 24.

Dean, an Indiana native, was born in and grew up in Grant County.

Palm Beach Modern Auctions co-owner Rico Baca says the nylon windbreaker is worth an estimated $400,000 to $600,000.

That sounds pricey for a jacket. But Baca said it’s as important to pop culture as a dress worn by actress Marilyn Monroe or gloves worn on stage by singer Michael Jackson.

The jacket will be auctioned Saturday .

Dean only starred in three movies and died in a car crash about a month before “Rebel Without a Cause” premiered.