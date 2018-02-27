Fallen officers to be honored, recognized

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Officers from around the state of Indiana will be honoring two of their own Tuesday.

The officers are participating in drug recognition training at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds.

The training is held annually. Each year, a Drug Recognition Officer is recognized.

This year, they are naming IMPD officer David Moore as the Drug Enforcement Recognition Officer of the Year and Lt. Gary Dudley of the Indiana State Police as the instructor of the year.

Moore was shot and killed in the line of duty in January of 2011 after making a traffic stop.

Lt. Dudley was killed in 2006 while he was biking in a ride to honor fallen officers.

The two will be recognized at a ceremony at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds.