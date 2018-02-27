GEICO to create nearly 1,500 jobs in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nearly 1,500 new jobs will be coming to central Indiana within five years courtesy of GEICO.

The automotive insurer announced Tuesday its plans to expand its operations in the region. About 1,474 jobs are expected to be created by the end of 2022.

Governor Eric Holcomb released a statement on the announcement:

Here in Indiana, we have earned a reputation as a destination for business. We stand as one of the top five states in the country for doing business, and we have become a national leader in job creation, thanks to companies like GEICO that continue to invest and create good jobs for Hoosiers. We’re full steam ahead as we take Indiana to the next level, and we’re thrilled to witness GEICO’s continued success in Indiana.

Those interested in applying can do so by clicking here.