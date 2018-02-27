Gov. Holcomb to sign Sunday alcohol sales bill Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers will now be able to purchase alcohol on Sundays.

Governor Eric Holcomb is expected to sign the Sunday Sales Bill on Wednesday, allowing for alcohol carryout sales in Indiana for the first time in the state’s history.

On February 22, the Senate voted 38-10 to approve a bill that had previously been amended to end the ban immediately instead of July 1.

The bill will immediately go into effect for Sunday, March 4.

The event will be live-streamed at 1:30 p.m in the Governor’s Office.

Governor Holcomb, Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and House Speaker Brian Bosma are all slated to be in attendance.