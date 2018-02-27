Indianapolis man arrested in connection to child pornography charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is facing charges after officials with the Indiana State Police served a search warrant on his home revealed evidence of child pornography.

Investigations initially began into the behavior of 53-year-old Dale Young by the Indiana Crimes Against Children Task Force, which consists of officers with the Indiana State Police and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Young was served a warrant Tuesday and soon arrested after officials found the evidence of child pornography at his residence.

Young faces preliminary charges of possession of child pornography and child exploitation.