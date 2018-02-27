Indy specialty market offers fresh to-go meals for Savor Downtown Indy

A turkey meatloaf sandwich and pan-seared Scottish salmon with a vegetable toss. Yummmmm!! Ooh, and did we mention, these are “on-the-go” meals you can pick up and bring HOME?!

From the kitchen of Chef Regina Mehallick, R2GO is a specialty food market that offers fresh to-go meals including entrees, soups, sides and salads for on-the-go people who prefer to eat good food. R2GO also offers a high quality deli with cold cuts, savory cheeses and made-to-order sandwiches.

The market features locally produced cheeses, yogurt, milk, eggs, breads, produce, jarred and tinned items, specialty packaged goods and housewares.

R2GO also provides a 10-seat eat-in area for anytime sandwiches; and a commercial kitchen where Regina offers cooking classes.

www.r2goindy.com

SAVOR DOWNTOWN INDY

Savor Downtown Indy (Monday, Feb. 19 – Sunday, March 4, 2018) allows you to enjoy special offers at the Circle City’s best restaurants. Discover why downtown Indy is the ultimate dining destination.

www.savordowntownindy.com

Address: 1101 N. College Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46202

Fun Facts:

Regina is the former owner of rBistro (opened in May 2001 and closed in 2016) on Mass Ave, which really helped to create the foodie scene and transform the street into a foodie destination

She started cooking school when she was 35

Regina offers several different types of cooking classes including Eastern European Food, Irish Cooking, April in Paris and more

In addition to the healthy meals she makes, R2GO also serves as a market with a variety of cold cuts, specialty meats, cheeses, dairy and produce – including many local products

