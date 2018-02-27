Mavericks allegations could dog potential Cuban campaign

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Mark Cuban, the billionaire owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and driving force behind TV’s “Shark Tank,” has for months teased the notion of running for president in 2020 in a campaign that could mirror President Donald Trump’s blend of reality television and politics.

But Cuban’s would-be political career could be derailed before it even gets started by sexual harassment and misconduct allegations within his team. The allegations range from a history of sexually suggestive remarks by a former team executive, to another employee being accused of domestic assault.

They leave Cuban facing deep questions about his leadership and how a team owner with a reputation for meticulous attention to detail could not be aware of nearly two decades of problems.