Mavericks allegations could dog potential Cuban campaign

JIM VERTUNO, Associated Press Published:
Mark Cuban
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2015, file photo, Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban shouts in the direction of an official during an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, in Dallas. The Mavericks have hired outside counsel to investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct by former team president Terdema Ussery in a Sports Illustrated report that described a hostile workplace for women. Cuban told the magazine that the team was establishing a hotline for counseling and support services for past and current employees. He is mandating sensitivity training for all employees, himself included. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Mark Cuban, the billionaire owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and driving force behind TV’s “Shark Tank,” has for months teased the notion of running for president in 2020 in a campaign that could mirror President Donald Trump’s blend of reality television and politics.

But Cuban’s would-be political career could be derailed before it even gets started by sexual harassment and misconduct allegations within his team. The allegations range from a history of sexually suggestive remarks by a former team executive, to another employee being accused of domestic assault.

They leave Cuban facing deep questions about his leadership and how a team owner with a reputation for meticulous attention to detail could not be aware of nearly two decades of problems.