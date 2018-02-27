One more nice day before rain returns

A cooler start with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and a clear sky. Sunshine galore today with high temperatures in the lower 60s! Clouds begin to build late tonight as our next storm system arrive. Lows tonight staying pretty mild only falling into the mid 40s. Showers become likely after midnight.

Wednesday morning will be wet for just about everyone. Expect showers throughout the morning commute. Showers become more spotty during the afternoon then pick right back up late Wednesday through Thursday morning. Highs Wednesday will still be well above normal topping out in the upper 50s. Winds will pick up late Wednesday through Thursday as the front sweeps through. Gusty winds with wind gusts upwards of 45 mph. Showers and storms are likely during the morning commute. As the front passes it will allows for cooler air to move in which could transition a few showers to a mix especially in northern Indiana. Temperatures will fall during the day on Thursday with highs temperatures hitting during the morning. Daytime highs will hit the 40s. An additional inch of rain likely.

Sunshine arrives just in time for Friday with highs near seasonal, in the mid 40s. Gorgeous weather for the weekend with highs still feeling like spring topping out in the lower 50s with nothing but sunshine!