Optimistic look at the future of businesses

Executive Summary of the Survey

From January 3 through 20, 2017, Commercial Banking conducted its annual survey of more than 1,400 middle market executives to gauge their outlook on the local, national and global economies, as well as their perspectives on the current regulatory environment and their business strategies for the year ahead.

In a big shift from last year’s cautious outlook, middle market executives now express the most optimism and the least pessimism since we first started the survey in 2011:

30% Optimistic 20 ppts Global economy

80% Optimistic 41 ppts National economy

68% Optimistic 18 ppts

Local economy – A majority of executives (76 percent) expect the new presidential administration to have a positive impact on their businesses, and they want the government to focus first on:

67% Reducing regulations 5 ppts

56% Lowering taxes 6 ppts

36% Improving infrastructure 9 ppts

Their top regulatory and policy concerns are:

63% Healthcare 5 ppts

44% Labor 5 ppts

42% Fiscal policy 6 ppts

They see their top business challenges as:

71% Revenue/sales growth 3 ppts

46% Managing labor costs 6 ppts

44% Limited supply of talent

SPOKESPERSON BACKGROUND: Glassman is long-standing participant in the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s Survey of Professional Forecasters and the National Association of Business Economists’ (NABE) panel of macroeconomic forecasters. In his current role at JPMorgan Chase, Glassman’s insights are used by companies and industries to help them understand the changing economy. From 1979 to 1988, he previously served as a Senior Economist in the Research & Statistics and Monetary Affairs departments at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, DC. He has a master’s degree in Economics from the University of Illinois at Chicago and a Ph.D. in Economics from Northwestern University.

For more information, visit: www.jpmorganchase.com/businessleadersoutlook.

