Rain chances return Wednesday

After 3 days of nice sunshine and mild temps, unwelcome rain will return to central Indiana.

THIS EVENING: It will be a dry evening, but clouds will increase during the evening. Temps will stay mild in the 50s for the evening.

RAIN ARRIVES OVERNIGHT: Moisture will surge in from the SW overnight and scattered rain will develop by the morning commute. Temps will only fall into the mid 40s.

RAINY WEDNESDAY: Rain will last off and on through the day Wednesday, so make sure you have the umbrella handy. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s.

MORE RAIN AND WIND THURSDAY: Thursday will see even more rain that could be heavier. As a storm system intensifies over us, the wind will increase as well. Highs will still reach the mid 50s. Rainfall in many places will stay under 1″, but places could see over 1″ of rain.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temps will cool a bit Friday into the middle 40s, but ti will stay dry. The weekend looks dry and mild with highs in the 50s. Rain returns Monday and somewhat colder air mass will arrive next week.