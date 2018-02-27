Train, Blues Traveler to perform at Carb Day Concert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMS has officially announced their lineup for their Miller Lite Carb Day Concert.

Grammy Award-winning Train will headline the event prior to the biggest day in racing, with Blues Traveler slated to open for them.

IMS President J. Douglas Boles released a statement:

Miller Lite Carb Day is one of the best days of the year, combining the excitement of on-track activity, the Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge and music to help usher in the best weekend of the year. Train and Blues Traveler will provide great performances filled with hits for our fans and a fitting finale to a day of action and off-track fun. It’s the perfect start to Race Weekend.

Train is credited with selling over 10 million albums worldwide and won a Grammy in 2011 with their hit song, “Hey Soul Sister.”

Blues Traveler’s “Run-Around” is credited as being the longest-charted radio single in Billboard history.

The concert kicks off on Friday, May 25 at 3:30 p.m. inside turn 4.

You can get your tickets now by clicking here.