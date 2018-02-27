Your new lifestyle beverage: Kombucha

Ever had kombucha? Wondering what it is?
Matt Whiteside, Circle City Kombucha, answers our questions!
- What is kombucha? Kombucha is a fermented tea, which originated centuries ago in east Asia. It is high in probiotics (healthy bacteria for your gut!), amino acids, and B-vitamins, so it is a great natural, healthy beverage. The kombucha is fizzy, pleasantly tart, and refreshing.
- How is it created? Kombucha is fermented in a similar fashion to beer, wine, kimchi, or other ferments. The difference is that kombucha is a bacterial fermentation, which creates probiotics and acetic acid as it’s byproduct, as opposed to purely alcohol (like beer and wine!). The fermentation process starts with a sweet tea, which reacts with a SCOBY (Symbiotic Culture of Bacteria and Yeast) over the course of a month, to create the kombucha.
- What is Circle City Kombucha’s mission? Our mission is to craft midwest lifestyles with our kombucha. Kombucha is a fantastic beverage that has received very little attention in the midwest up to this point. Our goal is to make kombucha approachable so that our fellow midwesterners can enjoy it as a lifestyle beverage and replace unhealthy beverages in their daily lives, such as soda, juice, coffee, energy drinks, etc.
- Where can you find Circle City Kombucha? Circle City Kombucha can be found in bottles and on draft in close to 100 locations around Indiana. A map of all locations is available on our website at www.circlecitykombucha.com. You can also find us at many Farmers Markets around the city, including Fishers, Carmel, and Broad Ripple this winter.