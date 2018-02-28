A few sprinkles today with more widespread showers tonight

A few sprinkles to start off the morning! Mild start to the morning with temperatures starting off in the 50s. We’ll tack on a couple more degrees this afternoon with highs climbing into the middle to upper 50s. Showers become very scattered this afternoon but eventually become more widespread late tonight and overnight. Temperatures will hold on in to the lower 50s.

Thursday is looking the wettest day this week. Highs will hit during the morning hours and slide for the rest of the day. Day time highs will remain in the mid 40s. Rain likely for the morning commute some moderate to heavy at times. Most of the rain will fall during the morning hours and become more scattered and lighter late in the day. Winds will also shift and pick up as the low pressure travels right across the state. Wind gusts could be up to 30-40 mph out of the NW. That will bring in cooler air and could transition some of the left over showers to snow showers. Thursday night lows fall into the 30s and we begin to clear out.

Friday is shaping up to be a seasonal looking day. Highs will be a touch cooler in the mid 40s with a lot of sunshine! Gorgeous weather will spill over into the weekend with highs climbing by the day. Highs on Saturday will top out int he lower 50s for both days with nothing but sun!

Shower return late in the day Monday with 50s lingering throughout the day. We see a bit of a pattern shift by the end of the week next week with temperatures falling into the lower 40s and upper 30s.