Ben Davis High School arrested, charged as adult with intimidation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Ben Davis student has been arrested after a threat to the high school, the district said.

In a statement, administrators said they received information Wednesday morning about a social media threat made Tuesday evening. They did not name the student, who was arrested and has been charged as an adult with felony intimidation, the statement said.

They said the student was not at school at the time that the threat was made. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department questioned the student and determined probably cause before the student was arrested at his house.

The statement also said, “We take all reported threats seriously and will utilize every resource available to investigate the report. Any student who makes a threat will face consequences including expulsion and / or criminal charges.”

IMPD did not immediately reply Wednesday in a request for more information about the student and the charges.