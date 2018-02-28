Classic and contemporary dances combine when Central Indiana Dance Ensemble presents Mixed Rep

Beauty. Poise. Grace.

No one does it better than the Central Indiana Dance Ensemble, and you can be a part of the performances with Central Indiana Dance Ensemble presents: Mixed Rep.

Suzann DeLay, Artistic Director, Central Indiana Dance Ensemble, and Hannah Semler – Dancer with CIDE and student at Central Indiana Academy of Dance, tell us more:

Sunday, March 11, 2018

4 p.m. ~ There will be a silent auction beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The Tarkington Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets: $30 adults, $20 students under 10

Tickets available at http://www.cidedance.org

The role of The Firebird will be performed by Hannah Semler

Hannah is a junior from Westfield, Indiana who has trained at CIDE since she was 5 years old.

Mixed Rep Overview:

The audience will enjoy classic and contemporary genres of dance performed by CIDE pre-professional students. This year’s Mixed Rep will feature excerpts from the ballet, Firebird, which is based on the Russian folk tale of the Firebird, known to be a magical creature capable of bringing both fortune and misfortune to its captor. The piece will be choreographed and staged by Derek Reid. Mr. Reid currently serves as Associate Professor of Dance at Butler University. In addition to Firebird, CIDE will perform Qiu Yie, choreographed by Tong Wang, former Butler professor and currently Professor at UC Irving; Evacuees, choreographed by former New York City ballerina Lisa de Ribere and lastly, Colorimetry, choreographed by Pacific Northwest Ballet dancer and alum of CIDE, Price Suddarth.

To learn more, visit www.cidedance.org.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CENTRAL INDIANA DANCE ENSEMBLE