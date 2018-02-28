Colts provide uplifting news on QB Andrew Luck

Related Coverage Colts decide to let Frank Gore leave in free agency

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Let’s cut to the chase. Andrew Luck is expected to be in the building at the Colts Complex for offseason workouts in April.

“No, he’s not throwing a football yet. He’s continued to make the progress that was expected with the weighted balls and working on the motion. And everything is going according to plan,” said Frank Reich.

“I think we need to see Andrew get back into football and being with his teammates again. I think Andrew’s going to tell you the same thing. I think that’s important. The one thing we will not do with Andrew is we will not skip a step. Every step that he’s taking right now has a purpose behind it,” said Chris Ballard.

Having Andrew Luck back in the building will be great from a morale standpoint. But what about another veteran on this team? Running back Frank Gore had a conversation with Chris Ballard, and the general manager told him that they were going to be going with a younger direction with the roster.

“So you all know my thoughts on Frank Gore. Hall of fame guy, passionate. Just in three years, even though most of his career was in San Francisco, his three years left an impact on the locker room and people like I haven’t seen another player do. Frank knows we’re at a point where we need to get younger. And I want to give Frank a chance to see what’s out there and see if he finishes in a place he wants to finish,” said Ballard.

“Frank Gore set the standard for what backs do in protection. I remembering hearing stories when I was coaching for other team’s that Frank Gore could run the protection meetings. He could make the protection calls for the quarterback. He’s a guy, as far as I’m concerned, is a living legend,” said Reich.

As the draft and free agency loom, the Colts have stayed consistent about their confidence in Luck’s return.