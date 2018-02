INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time ever, Hoosiers will be able to purchase alcohol on Sundays.

Governor Eric Holcomb is set to formally make the announcement Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

The alcohol sales bill will officially go into effect Sunday, March 4.

On February 22, the Senate voted 38-10 to approve a bill that had previously been amended to end the ban immediately instead of July 1.

