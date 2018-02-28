Indiana residents can now register to vote by sending text

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana residents looking for a faster way to register to vote can now do so on their smartphones by sending a text to a state agency.

The Indiana Secretary of State’s office says voters who text “Indiana” to 2VOTE, or 28683, will receive a link to the Indianavoters.com website.

When the voter clicks on that link they can then register to vote.

Voters looking to register to vote online must have a valid driver’s license or state identification card, be a citizen of the United States and be at least 18 years old on or before the next general election.

They must also have lived in their precinct for at least 30 days prior to the election and not be currently imprisoned for a criminal conviction.