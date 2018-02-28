Indianapolis job seekers get help from employment staffing company

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition is on a mission to help the unemployed.

On the last weekend in February, the Ten Point Coalition held a job fair. Some job seekers walked in the rain to come face to face with an employer.

Ten Point has a goal to place ex-felons in front of decision makers. Teaming up with the crime-fighting group is Top Flight Corp.

The employment staffing company will train prospective employees, provide mentoring and conduct interviews.

“We are trying to reach out to them and trying to get them employed. We are reaching out to these companies to help us employ these people,” said Wallace Nash with Top Flight Staffing.

According to the Rev. Charles Harrison, Ten Point’s leader, joblessness is the root cause of criminal activity.

The Ten Point Coalition will hold a job fair April 28 at Barnes United Methodist Church.