IPS hosts community meetings to discuss transportation changes, school start times

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – More changes could be on the way for Indianapolis Public Schools. District leaders are meeting with parents this week to discuss transportation and school start times.

This comes after the district announced plans to close three high schools for the 2018-2019 school year and move to an “all-choice model.”

IPS is hoping to work with parents to make the transition into the 2018-2019 school year as seamless as possible, but some parents still have concerns.

Several dozen people showed up Wednesday night to learn more about possible changes.

“It is kind of a lot going on right now, so I at least wanted to have a voice,” said Amy Guzman, an IPS parent.

The “all-choice model” means IPS’ roughly 5,000 high school students will now choose their high school based off career interests rather than location.

“We will be transporting students all across our boundaries, which requires us to think more about efficiency and also how we do that effectively, where we have on time service for all students,” said IPS Superintendent Dr. Lewis Ferebee.

The superintendent and other leaders spoke with parents about possibly reducing bus stops and increasing the home-to-bus stop distance for high schoolers.

School start times could also change. Leaders say they’re looking at research that shows high school students may perform better with a later start time.

“I’d prefer seeing the later time for high school just because their schedules, I think naturally are inclined to be a little later than elementary, but I do think its prohibitive on after school activities,” said Kamya Paddack, an IPS parent.

Many parents say they are glad they get a chance to share their opinion, but say they’re left feeling a little overwhelmed.

“I like change and I like innovation, so I like the fact that he has choices and that they are looking to see how they can provide for the kids the best, but I think some of the changes have happened so quickly that its almost disrespectful to the parents,” said Guzman.

There is one additional meeting. It will take place Thursday, March 1 at 6:00 p.m. at the Julia Carson Government Center located at 300 E. Fall Creek Pkwy N. Dr.

District leaders say nothing has been decided at this point. They will take input from these meetings and make a proposal to the school board.