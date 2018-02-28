Purdue University to install new radar

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The state of Indiana is getting more radar coverage, just in time for severe weather season. And not only will it help the public, but it will also help to educate future meteorologists at Purdue University.

“So what were are going to get is called an x-band weather radar, which means it’s got a slightly shorter wave length than the radars the National Weather Service uses, it’s a little more nearsighted. It can see out about 50 miles” says Dr. Robin Tanamachi, assistant professor of Earth, atmospheric and planetary sciences at Purdue University.

The radar will be placed about two blocks from Ross Aid Stadium, on the top of Wang Hall. Dr. Robin Tanamachi says it was about a 6 month long process of getting the funds together for university to purchases the half a million dollar equipment. But it will go a long way in helping to educate the next round of meteorologists.

“We’ll be be able to collect local data and can actually build up a a local climatology of it, so our students will get first crack at those datas as they come in, the can use those for their own projects in classes, and we’re looking forward to basically bringing graphics to the data to the public on a public website so that anyone in the greater Lafayette area, or anyone in the world really can click on our website and actually see what’s going on weather wise around Purdue.” says Tanamachi.

So how does this benefit you? More data and radar coverage is never a bad thing, and as of now, Lafayette sits in a tough spot between 3 radar coverage areas.

“We’re in kind of a Bermuda Triangle of radar coverage. Although weather radars that are operated by the weather service, they physically they cover Purdue, but because of the curvature of the Earth, the radar beams are actually meeting about a kilometer and a half above our heads right now so that’s about 3,000 feet above our heads, so it’s missing all kinds of sensible weather that we’re experiencing here at the surface” says Tanamachi.

So in simple terms, we’re not getting the complete story of what is happening from cloud to surface that far away from the radar. At that distance, a tornado could be occurring and not being representing on a radar scan.

“So we’re actually going to fill a lower atmospheric gap here over Purdue and northwest Indiana, so we’re excited to supply these data, not just to our local area, but also to emergency managers in the area who are on the look out for things like tornadoes and micro bursts, and also to the National Weather Service directly so that they can to augment their warning and forecasting processes” says Tanamachi.

The new radar is slated to be installed over spring break. The radar information can be accessed to the students and the public as well, as soon as it goes live this Spring.