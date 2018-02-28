Wind, rain in store for Thursday

Southern Indiana saw rain Wednesday while northern Indiana saw sunshine and mild temps

THIS EVENING: Spotty showers are possible this evening, but there will be many dry places this evening as well. Temps will stay in the 50s this evening.

OVERNIGHT: Lows will drop into the 50 overnight with rain chances increasing for the morning commute

RAIN AND WIND THURSDAY … SNOW ALSO? A strong storm system will continue to intensify over central Indiana. Expect rain and wind for most of the day. As a cold front passes through, temps will fall in the afternoon and evening. Leftover moisture may fall as a mix with a few snow showers in northeastern Indiana without any accumulation.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temps will drop into the 40s Friday, then slowly climb through the weekend with sunshine. Rain chances return late Monday, then we could see a few snow showers in the middle of next week as colder air returns.