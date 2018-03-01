2 Center Grove elementary students arrested after posting threat, police say

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Two students who attend Center Grove Elementary were arrested for posting a threat on a website, our newsgathering partners at the Daily Journal report.

Center Grove Police Chief Ray Jackson wrote in a letter to parents on Thursday night that the threat was discovered on Wednesday.

Police and FBI agents traced the threats to the two students. Jackson said the students were questioned, arrested and released to their parents.

The contents of the threat and the website where it had been posted were not included in the letter to parents.

In his letter to parents, Jackson encouraged students to talk to teachers, administrators, police or use the SafeSchools Alert system to share concerns.

“Every report is investigated,” Jackson wrote.