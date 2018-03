INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people have been shot on the city’s near north side Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Eugene Street just before 6 a.m.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a man and a woman were shot.

Police say the woman is in critical condition while the man is in stable condition.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew on scene.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.