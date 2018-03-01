Astronaut, Purdue grad to head to the International Space Station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In a matter of weeks, two Purdue University graduates will be on the International Space Station at the same time.

Dr. Drew Feustel will be part of on ISS expedition launching later in the month of March.

He will join Scott Tingle, another Purdue grad, who is currently nearing the end of his mission in space.

Feustel will serve as flight engineer for the first month or two then, when the current crew leaves, he’ll become the commander.

24-Hour News was able to speak with Feustel ahead of his mission to space.

To watch the interview, click on the video.