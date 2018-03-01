Authorities: Franklin 11-year-old made hit list of teachers, classmates

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — An 11-year-old Franklin girl made a hit list of about 12 teachers and classmates, authorities in Johnson County said Thursday.

The Custer Baker Intermediate School student was suspended and taken to a hospital for an overnight mental health evaluation after the list was discovered Wednesday afternoon, Franklin Police Chief Tim O’Sullivan told The Daily Journal, a newsgathering partner with WISH-TV.

The girl told police that she didn’t want to kill the classmates and teachers, but wanted to hurt them for what they had done, the police chief said. The investigation showed that she had no capability to carry out a plan, and no detailed plan beyond the list to do harm, he said. Police planned to ask the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office to consider a charge of intimidation against the girl.

The list was discovered Wednesday during statewide assessment testing when the girl told a classmate she had made a kill list, and the classmate nearly immediately told a teacher. On Thursday, the teachers, the parents of the children and the children named on the hit list were told about the incident, Franklin schools superintendent David Clendening told The Daily Journal.

A letter sent home to parents Thursday asked parents and students to contact the school or police if they witness or hear a threat. Children need to be reminded of the seriousness of words posted on social media, and that threats can’t be viewed as a joke, the letter said.

The letter also commended the fellow student who immediately reported the threat.